A-State Football Arkansas State vs Georgia Southern Game Day Thread

Discussion in 'The Vault' started by Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 1:42 PM.

  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    All in game updates will be provided in this thread throughout the game.

    [​IMG]
     
    1 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 1:42 PM
  ChaseGage1

    ChaseGage1 Team Captain
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2018
    Messages:
    164
    Likes Received:
    10
    Location:
    Brookland, AR
    2 ChaseGage1, Nov 23, 2019 at 1:54 PM
  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    Arkansas State wins the toss and will receive.
     
    3 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 2:03 PM
  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    Arkansas State fails to convert on 4th and 1 at the Georgia Southern 21
     
    4 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 2:10 PM
  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    Georgia Southern hits a 26-yard FG with 9:19 left in Q1. They lead Arkansas State 3-0
     
    5 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 2:14 PM
  RedWolf_Infantry

    RedWolf_Infantry Administrator
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 16, 2014
    Messages:
    880
    Likes Received:
    36
    Minus the explosive play A State defense looked OK ok the first drive.

    Offense had some momentum but I say make them run with Bayless, Merrit and Adam's all day. Let's not force the run
     
    6 RedWolf_Infantry, Nov 23, 2019 at 2:16 PM
    Luke Matheson likes this.
  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    Kirk Merritt returns the kickoff out to the 36. 1st and 10 Red Wolves
     
    7 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 2:17 PM
  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    Jay Adams just pulled down a one-handed catch while being held by the DB. Great catch!
     
    8 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 2:19 PM
  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    TOUCHDOWN ARKANSAS STATE! 32 yard pass from Layne Hatcher to Jonathan Adams! Play is under review
     
    9 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 2:23 PM
  RedWolf_Infantry

    RedWolf_Infantry Administrator
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 16, 2014
    Messages:
    880
    Likes Received:
    36
    They cant cover Adam's even while holding his arm down.
     
    10 RedWolf_Infantry, Nov 23, 2019 at 2:23 PM
    ChaseGage1 and Luke Matheson like this.
  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    Ruling on the field stands. Touchdown Arkansas State. PAT good. Arkansas State 7, Georgia Southern 3 with 6:54 left in Q1
     
    11 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 2:25 PM
  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    Exactly. Keep going at him all game at this point.
     
    12 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 2:25 PM
  ChaseGage1

    ChaseGage1 Team Captain
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2018
    Messages:
    164
    Likes Received:
    10
    Location:
    Brookland, AR
    He was held TWICE on that drive and made two great catches and got in the end zone. Heck of a drive for him.
     
    13 ChaseGage1, Nov 23, 2019 at 2:27 PM
    RedWolf_Infantry likes this.
  RedWolf_Infantry

    RedWolf_Infantry Administrator
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 16, 2014
    Messages:
    880
    Likes Received:
    36
    Really want to see a 3 and out here. Taking the ball at the toss to mean means your a posession behind in the 2nd half, gotta have a 7 point lead.
     
    14 RedWolf_Infantry, Nov 23, 2019 at 2:27 PM
  ChaseGage1

    ChaseGage1 Team Captain
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2018
    Messages:
    164
    Likes Received:
    10
    Location:
    Brookland, AR
    It's crazy that Omar Bayless is having such a phenomenal year that he's overshadowing how amazing Kirk Merritt has been....then there's Jay Adams playing great as a 3rd option. The Red Wolves are truly blessed at WR.
     
    15 ChaseGage1, Nov 23, 2019 at 2:28 PM
    RedWolf_Infantry likes this.
  RedWolf_Infantry

    RedWolf_Infantry Administrator
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 16, 2014
    Messages:
    880
    Likes Received:
    36
    When the 3rd option is playing like this ... should be a good day
     
    16 RedWolf_Infantry, Nov 23, 2019 at 2:31 PM
  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    Georgia Southern goes for it on 4th and 2 from the 23 and comes up short. 1st and 10 Red Wolves from the 22
     
    17 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 2:39 PM
    RedWolf_Infantry likes this.
  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    TOUCHDOWN ARKANSAS STATE! 63 yard pass from Hatcher to Adams!
     
    18 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 2:41 PM
    RedWolf_Infantry likes this.
  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    Arkansas State 14, Georgia Southern 3 on the final play of the first quarter!
     
    19 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 2:41 PM
    RedWolf_Infantry likes this.
  RedWolf_Infantry

    RedWolf_Infantry Administrator
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 16, 2014
    Messages:
    880
    Likes Received:
    36
    Adam's CAN NOT BE STOPPED today
     
    20 RedWolf_Infantry, Nov 23, 2019 at 2:43 PM
    ChaseGage1 likes this.
  ChaseGage1

    ChaseGage1 Team Captain
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2018
    Messages:
    164
    Likes Received:
    10
    Location:
    Brookland, AR
    The A-State receiving corps is a cheat code.
     
    21 ChaseGage1, Nov 23, 2019 at 2:45 PM
  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    Georgia Southern fumbles and Arkansas State recovers. 1st and 10 at the Georgia Southern 32
     
    22 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 2:49 PM
  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    Ruling on the field stands. Fumble recovered by Arkansas State. 1st and 10 Red Wolves
     
    23 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 2:51 PM
  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    TOUCHDOWN ARKANSAS STATE! 32-yard pass from Hatcher to Omar Bayless!
     
    24 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 2:52 PM
  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    Arkansas State 21, Georgia Southern 3 with 14:37 left in Q2
     
    25 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 2:52 PM
  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    Layne Hatcher is 7-of-10 passing for 196 yards and 3 TD's with 14:37 left in Q2
     
    26 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 2:54 PM
  RedWolf_Infantry

    RedWolf_Infantry Administrator
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 16, 2014
    Messages:
    880
    Likes Received:
    36
    That fumble just parked right there on the sideline. Wow


    Then Bayless with the easy TD
     
    27 RedWolf_Infantry, Nov 23, 2019 at 2:54 PM
  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    Officials missed an obvious holding call two plays ago and Blake Anderson is still giving it to the officials over it
     
    28 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 2:59 PM
  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    They call a hold against Georgia Southern and the officials are given a standing ovation
     
    29 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 3:02 PM
  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    Touchdown Georgia Southern. 10 yard run by Wertz. Arkansas State 21, Georgia Southern 10 with 8:11 left until halftime
     
    30 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 3:07 PM
  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    TOUCHDOWN ARKANSAS STATE! Kirk Merritt with a 94 yard kickoff return!
     
    31 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 3:09 PM
  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    Arkansas State 28, Georgia Southern 10 after Merritt's 94-yard kickoff return.
     
    32 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 3:10 PM
  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    That is the first kickoff return for a touchdown since the New Orleans Bowl when Blaise Taylor had a 98-yard KO return against Louisiana Tech
     
    33 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 3:11 PM
  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    Three and out for Georgia Southern
     
    34 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 3:14 PM
  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    Kick catch interference against Georgia Southern.
     
    35 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 3:15 PM
  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    TOUCHDOWN ARKANSAS STATE! 27-yard pass from Hatcher to Merritt
     
    36 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 3:16 PM
  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    Arkansas State 35, Georgia Southern 10 with 6:07 left until halftime
     
    37 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 3:17 PM
  RedWolf_Infantry

    RedWolf_Infantry Administrator
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 16, 2014
    Messages:
    880
    Likes Received:
    36
    There is the lead I wanted
     
    38 RedWolf_Infantry, Nov 23, 2019 at 3:21 PM
  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    Georgia Southern goes for it on 4th and Goal from the 3. They run a double reverse pass, and the QB drops a wide open pass in the end zone. 1st and 10 A-State from the 3
     
    39 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 3:27 PM
  Luke Matheson

    Luke Matheson Red Wolf Leader
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 26, 2007
    Messages:
    23,499
    Likes Received:
    169
    That's a safety. Georgia Southern sacks Hatcher in the end zone. Play was originally called a fumble, but it was overturned after the review. Arkansas State 35-12 now.
     
    40 Luke Matheson, Nov 23, 2019 at 3:31 PM
