After the last two games I have heard a lot of a “fans perspectives.” Opinions range from the absurd to the absurd. What I love about a fans perspective is we all have one because it’s just an opinion and observations. But let’s look at some of the observations from fans. I have heard the Blake Anderson perspective the most. It’s the “he’s reached his peak achieved all he can!” “We need to move on and get someone else! “ Well wait a minute, wasn’t it just 4 years ago everyone was excited and praying another team would not come calling and take Coach Anderson? So 4 years is the limit here? 2 championships and a bowl game every year is the top for Coach Anderson? I just don’t see it that way, we have increased our talent level over all! He is a winner and he is dedicated to ASU. That’s something new for our football coach. Another is “the team is not playing together.” Well to a point this is a correct perspective. The offense is not hitting on all cylinders. But some of that can be the fact that we have a lot of transfers and there’s just no chemistry. We all hoped there would be by now. This team has to learn to win as a team. Hansen’s not a good Qb! Ok I have had my moments where I was not feeling good about our Qb. But look at his stats. He is a very good Qb. He is the leader on offense and he will pull this team together. Hansen has had his bad games. Last night was a bad night. This young man will have some great games and he has been the reason we have won a lot of games. Now here is my perspective or observation. A lot of fans never take the time to follow the other teams in the Sun Belt. We just know what the media tells us about ASU. Well folks here’s the truth. ASU is not the best team in the Sunbelt. We are 3rd maybe 4th. Teams like App St has recruited very well, better than ASU. Troy is another that has done the same. Georgia Southern has as well. The rest will start here soon. We are not the end all be all of the Belt. But we can be and we should be. Right now App st is the darling of the Sunbelt. Now if we come together and play like this team is capable of we will win out and play for the Championship and a bowl game. Then we can start our new perspectives and observations. Until then let’s support this team and coaches and win a championship. The players will come together and work out their problems. As Fans our job is to support this team. Go State.