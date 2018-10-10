Fans perspective

indian744, Oct 10, 2018 at 2:54 PM.

  1. indian744

    Nov 11, 2009
    After the last two games I have heard a lot of a “fans perspectives.” Opinions range from the absurd to the absurd. What I love about a fans perspective is we all have one because it’s just an opinion and observations. But let’s look at some of the observations from fans.

    I have heard the Blake Anderson perspective the most. It’s the “he’s reached his peak achieved all he can!” “We need to move on and get someone else! “
    Well wait a minute, wasn’t it just 4 years ago everyone was excited and praying another team would not come calling and take Coach Anderson? So 4 years is the limit here? 2 championships and a bowl game every year is the top for Coach Anderson? I just don’t see it that way, we have increased our talent level over all! He is a winner and he is dedicated to ASU. That’s something new for our football coach.

    Another is “the team is not playing together.” Well to a point this is a correct perspective. The offense is not hitting on all cylinders. But some of that can be the fact that we have a lot of transfers and there’s just no chemistry. We all hoped there would be by now. This team has to learn to win as a team.

    Hansen’s not a good Qb! Ok I have had my moments where I was not feeling good about our Qb. But look at his stats. He is a very good Qb. He is the leader on offense and he will pull this team together. Hansen has had his bad games. Last night was a bad night. This young man will have some great games and he has been the reason we have won a lot of games.

    Now here is my perspective or observation. A lot of fans never take the time to follow the other teams in the Sun Belt. We just know what the media tells us about ASU. Well folks here’s the truth. ASU is not the best team in the Sunbelt. We are 3rd maybe 4th. Teams like App St has recruited very well, better than ASU. Troy is another that has done the same. Georgia Southern has as well. The rest will start here soon. We are not the end all be all of the Belt. But we can be and we should be. Right now App st is the darling of the Sunbelt.

    Now if we come together and play like this team is capable of we will win out and play for the Championship and a bowl game. Then we can start our new perspectives and observations. Until then let’s support this team and coaches and win a championship. The players will come together and work out their problems. As Fans our job is to support this team. Go State.
     
  Luke Matheson

    23,059
    Last night certainly wasnt what anyone in Scarlet and Red wanted to see, and there are a lot of things that must be fixed quickly if this team is going to have a shot at playing for a conference championship.

    One good thing is that the two teams A-State has lost to are from the East. As long as this team can find a way to win in the West, then there is still a legitimate chance to be in the title game.

    There are some issues, though. I know a lot of fans are upset with play calling, and many have called for Hansen to be benched. My only issue with this is that I need to see more from the receiver's. We can change QB's all day long, but until receivers start getting separation and catch balls that hit them in the hands, I'm not sure a change at QB will help. I told people after the Tulsa game that I was concerned about this because it was almost as if some of them are simply going through the motions. There have been times when they attempted to go vertical, and a receiver or two got separation, but they slowed down and quit running hard. Had they continued their stride Hansen most likely leads them to a touchdown. Sure, Hansen has made some mistakes this year, but he honestly isnt getting much help from his receivers.

    Last night App State was dropping eight guys into coverage at times. Several receivers were double covered. It's hard to get much of a passing game going when that happens, and your running game isn't doing well enough go help. Add the fact that the offensive line got bullied all night, and you have a recipe for disaster.

    It also appears there are some internal issues going on with the team.

    Go to the RedWolfReport.com front page and watch the player postgame interviews. Justin Clifton speaks last, and he leaves a lot of information to include saying he and the other team captains and leaders need to get together and get the team together. He said it is outside of coaches. It is within the team, and they have to fix it.

    I dont know what the issues are or who they may be with, so I wont speculate. However, there are other players who have expressed the same feelings.

    One good thing is there are 10 days until Georgia State. This is a game this team should win easily. Personally I'd love to see them destroy them and gain some confidence heading into Lafayette at the end of the month.

    Blake said last night that he is going to take a hard look at the offense and at who can make things happen and who can't. If he has to revamp the offense he will.

    If there is one thing I can tell you it is that the kids on the team and the coaches arent one bit happy. They know they have immediate issues to address. They all want to turn this thing around. I know losing sucks, but it is in times like this that the kids need the support of Red Wolf Nation.
     
