Recruiting Football Recruiting Rankings

Arkansas State currently is ranked 73rd in the country, and first in the Sun Belt Conference in Rivals.com's recruiting rankings. There are three athletes who have not been evaluated at this time, who should receive star rankings soon to help increase these numbers. A short breakdown: Arkansas State currently has 17 commitments. Seven are rated as three stars, seven are rated as two stars, and three remain to be rated. This class currently has 720 points. Louisiana is in second place in the conference with 615 points, followed by App State with 525 points. Texas State and ULM close out the top five with 495 and 420 points respectively. https://n.rivals.com/team_rankings/2019/sbelt/football