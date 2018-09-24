Football RedWolfReport.com Week Five Pick-Em Contest

Welcome to our weekly pick em contest here on RedWolfReport.com. You DO NOT have to be a paid subscriber to RedWolfReport.com to take part in this. We will do this on a weekly basis. At the end of the season the person with the highest amount of points will receive a one year FREE subscription to RedWolfReport.com. Second place will get six months FREE. Third place will get two months FREE. CLICK HERE FOR A 60 DAY FREE TRIAL TO REDWOLFREPORT.COM Here's the basic rules. I will select five games per week. You will pick your winner for each game. Be sure to give a score guess for Arkansas State's game each week, and this will count as our tie breaker. The person who has the closest guess will be declared the winner in the event of a tie. I will pick as well, but obviously will not be eligible to win. My pick is simply for fun, and for website members to pick against me. Week Four Results GnonGnonGirl 5-0 RedWolfInfantry 5-0 GnonGnonGirl was closer on the tie breaker, so she gets 6-0 this week. Luke Matheson 4-1 Chase Gage 4-1 AustinBF7025 4-1 GateCrasherFan 4-1 RedWolfJay 4-1 Mike Todd 4-1 Indian744 4-1 TomCiii1969 3-2 stAtefan76 2-3 Here is the current leader board. Chase Gage: 10-4 Indian744: 9-1 GnonGnonGirl: 9-2 AustinBF7025: 9-5 RedWolfJay: 9-5 Luke Matheson 9-5 TomCiii1969: 8-6 RedWolfInfantry: 5-0 Mike Todd 4-1 RedWolves54: 4-1 RedWolfPack: 3-2 stAtefan76: 2-3 With that being said, here are the games we will pick from this week. Stanford vs Notre Dame Ohio State vs Penn State ULM vs Georgia State Coastal Carolina vs Troy Arkansas State at Georgia Southern TIE BREAKER: Guess the final score for Arkansas State at Georgia Southern NOTE: All games must be picked by 11:59 pm on Friday, September 28th. CLICK HERE to sign up for a FREE username if you don't already have a Rivals.com log in. There will be a section that says select a subscription. Scroll below that, and click the circle in the box that says "Free account with no access to premium content or premium message boards". Click that circle to sign up for a free account. If you already have a Rivals.com log in, you can use that to take part in the contest as well. With all of that being said, here are my picks: Notre Dame Ohio State ULM Troy Arkansas State TIE BREAKER: Arkansas State 47, Georgia Southern 17 CLICK HERE FOR A 60 DAY FREE TRIAL TO REDWOLFREPORT.COM