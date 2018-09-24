Football RedWolfReport.com Week Five Pick-Em Contest

    Welcome to our weekly pick em contest here on RedWolfReport.com. You DO NOT have to be a paid subscriber to RedWolfReport.com to take part in this. We will do this on a weekly basis. At the end of the season the person with the highest amount of points will receive a one year FREE subscription to RedWolfReport.com. Second place will get six months FREE. Third place will get two months FREE.

    Here's the basic rules. I will select five games per week. You will pick your winner for each game. Be sure to give a score guess for Arkansas State's game each week, and this will count as our tie breaker. The person who has the closest guess will be declared the winner in the event of a tie.

    I will pick as well, but obviously will not be eligible to win. My pick is simply for fun, and for website members to pick against me.

    Week Four Results

    GnonGnonGirl 5-0
    RedWolfInfantry 5-0

    GnonGnonGirl was closer on the tie breaker, so she gets 6-0 this week.

    Luke Matheson 4-1
    Chase Gage 4-1
    AustinBF7025 4-1
    GateCrasherFan 4-1
    RedWolfJay 4-1
    Mike Todd 4-1
    Indian744 4-1
    TomCiii1969 3-2
    stAtefan76 2-3

    Here is the current leader board.

    Chase Gage: 10-4
    Indian744: 9-1
    GnonGnonGirl: 9-2
    AustinBF7025: 9-5
    RedWolfJay: 9-5
    Luke Matheson 9-5
    TomCiii1969: 8-6
    RedWolfInfantry: 5-0
    Mike Todd 4-1
    RedWolves54: 4-1
    RedWolfPack: 3-2
    stAtefan76: 2-3

    With that being said, here are the games we will pick from this week.

    Stanford vs Notre Dame
    Ohio State vs Penn State
    ULM vs Georgia State
    Coastal Carolina vs Troy
    Arkansas State at Georgia Southern

    TIE BREAKER: Guess the final score for Arkansas State at Georgia Southern

    NOTE: All games must be picked by 11:59 pm on Friday, September 28th.

    With all of that being said, here are my picks:

    Notre Dame
    Ohio State
    ULM
    Troy
    Arkansas State

    TIE BREAKER: Arkansas State 47, Georgia Southern 17

